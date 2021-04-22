Police: Teacher arrested at school after suspected cocaine found in desk

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A Colonial Heights elementary school teacher was arrested at school after suspected cocaine was found in her desk, police said.
Officials said a Colonial Heights School Resource Officer at Lakeview Elementary was told by a school administrator about a possible drug offense on April 21.
The SRO then contacted kindergarten teacher Cybil Billie at the school.
“During the course of the investigation, the SRO located contraband that is believed to be cocaine, inside of the teacher’s desk,” police said.
Billie, 46, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine.
She was held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail pending her next court appearance.
The school division notified parents about the arrest in a letter that read in part:
“The safety of our students is a top priority and we will continue to follow School Board policies and procedures throughout this process. Families with any concerns or who may need additional support during this time may contact Lakeview Elementary School. Families of students in Ms. Billie’s class will receive additional communication from Dr. Patrick Neuman, regarding the assignment of a new teacher in the near future.”
