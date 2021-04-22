Ole Miss student makes school history, hired to work for NFL

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Ole Miss student is making moves in the sports world.
Austin Marshall has been on Ole Miss football’s video staff for three years now and he is headed to the big leagues. He will be working on the video operations staff for the Baltimore Ravens.
Marshall’s job with Ole Miss involved shooting video and stills at practices and games, but not the footage you see on TV. His film is for the coaches and players to watch and improve.
He says he was able to land a job with the Raven’s by messaging the director of video operations on LinkedIn. Marshall says he was on vacation for spring break when he was asked to do interviews. He says he had multiple interviews each day while on spring break. He credits his mentors from Ole Miss and his experience with the team for helping land him the job.
Marshall will be experiencing a lot of firsts. He’s the first from the Ole Miss video staff to go directly to the NFL, and his bosses say he is likely the first Black student to do so as well. It will also be his first time living outside of Mississippi.
“I’ve never been to an NFL game. So just getting to experience that, because I know it’s going to be a lot different than college,” he said. “I’m going be able to see a lot of famous players that I never thought I’d be able to see.”
He is also looking forward to traveling with the team.
Marshall says he is a computer science major, but he is excited to have this opportunity to be working with an NFL team when he graduates.
He also said for other college students looking for a job to not give up, keep reaching out to people and not be afraid to send that message on LinkedIn.
The office of the Ole Miss Football Video Staff stated:
“We’re excited for Austin. This is a great opportunity to pursue what he’s learned at Ole Miss and apply it in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens is an organization I know he will excel in. Their video department is well-respected in the industry. Of course, we’re proud of all student staff and look forward to those who are starting careers in other areas using the principles we instill here.”
