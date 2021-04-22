319 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths Thursday in Mississippi

There were 60 new cases and 3 new deaths reported in South Mississippi on Thursday.

Wednesday's COVID-19 conversation with Dr. Nicholas Conger
By WLOX Staff | April 22, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 9:05 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 319 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths reported Thursday in the entire state.

As of April 22, MSDH reported 60 new cases and three new deaths for the six southernmost counties.

The new cases were in Jackson County (36), Harrison County (14), George County (6), Hancock County (2), and Pearl River County (2). No new cases were reported in Stone County.

New deaths that occurred between April 19-20 in the six coastal counties were reported in Harrison County (1). Additional deaths that occurred between Jan. 20 and April 15 were identified through death certificate reports in Harrison County (1) and Jackson County (1).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths
George 2414 47 59 8
Hancock 3747 85 69 14
Harrison 17,626 306 485 68
Jackson 13,246 244 240 35
Pearl River 4451 142 188 37
Stone 1797 33 85 14

Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of April 21 at 3pm, there have been a total of 310,137 cases and 7,173 deaths reported.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

.
. (Source: MSDH)

Hospitalizations

As of April 20, there were 190 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 63 were in the ICU. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.

.
. (Source: MSDH)
MSDH
MSDH (Source: MSDH)

[ Daily Charts: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalization & ICU Capacity ]

Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.

Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.

.
. (Source: MSDH)

Recoveries

As of April 19, 2021, there are 299,066 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

.
. (Source: MSDH)

Pediatric Cases, including MIS-C, and Underlying Conditions

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. Most geriatric cases occur in the 70-79 age group. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-17.

Mississippi reported its first pediatric death from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, 2020. Officials said the child was between the ages of 1-5.

MSDH
MSDH (Source: MSDH)

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 that causes inflammation in many body parts, including the heart and other vital organs. Those aged 20 and younger diagnosed with MIS-C have either been infected with COVID-19 or been around someone who has COVID-19.

MSDH
MSDH (Source: MSDH)

Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications.

MSDH
MSDH (Source: MSDH)

Long-term Care Facilities

A total of 10,442 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of April 22. In all, 1,974 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”

.
. (Source: MSDH)

Testing

As of April 18, a total of 2,678,288 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 1,752,785 PCR tests, 90,429 antibody tests, and 835,074 antigen tests.

PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

For more information on vaccinations, including who is eligible and where appointments can be made, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.