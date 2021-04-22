National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s time to do some Spring cleaning in your medicine cabinet.
Saturday, April 24, is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and the Drug Enforcement Agency wants you to drop off any potentially dangerous prescription medications.
The DEA’s October 2020 Take Back Day brought in a record-high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 87,200 Americans dying as a result of a drug overdose in a one-year period (Sept. 1, 2019 to Sept. 1, 2020), the most ever recorded in a 12-month period.
“The rate of prescription drug abuse in the United States is alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley. “Unfortunately, these prescription drugs are most often obtained from friends and family, who leave them in home medicine cabinets. Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way DEA is working to reduce the addiction rates and overdose deaths plaguing this country.
Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be accepted.
