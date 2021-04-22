Consolidation referendum in Diamondhead causing debate among city leaders

“With each entity taking on new debt separately without regard to the other public entities, our community may become unaffordable for many to live in which will ultimately impact our property values. This is troubling since the taxpayers will pay for this with potential increased taxes and fees. It is not to say our community did not need new equipment, a fire truck, or infrastructure improvements; however, it is prudent to collectively consider the bigger picture when making these decisions. Consolidating resources would have eliminated some of the new debt,” stated the release.