Two women accused of attempting to spend $1 million bill at Maryville Dollar General

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two women are accused of reportedly attempting to spend a fake $1 million bill at a Maryville Dollar General store.
According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of two women attempting to use counterfeit money to purchase various items including several gift cards on April 5.
BCSO officials said one of the suspects said she “received the one million dollar bill in the mail from a church.” Officials said the woman could not provide deputies with the church’s information. She told investigators she was using the money to purchase packages for homeless people.
The second woman involved in the incident said she was unaware of the counterfeit bill and was only riding along with the other woman.
Both women were issued a verbal no trespass warning for the Dollar General located on the 3400 block of Montvale Road. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.