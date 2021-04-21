Start times for all Biloxi Shuckers home games announced

During the 2021 campaign, all Tuesday through Saturday games at MGM Park will start at 6:35 pm. For Sundays during the months of May and June, home games will begin at 1:05 pm. Once the calendar turns to July, Sunday games will shift to later in the day with a 5:05 pm start time. The lone exception to this rule will be Sunday, September 19 against the Tennessee Smokies, when the Shuckers will close out the season with a 1:05 pm start time.