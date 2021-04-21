Sitting down with Harrison County School District’s incoming superintendent

“Mr. Gill is an excellent superintendent from the standpoint he’s a good teacher. I’ve learned from every superintendent I’ve worked for and Mr. Gill and I will spend a lot of time because there are several areas you have to be cognizant of in the education business. One is your curriculum; what are you going to teach the kids and what are you going to expect of them? What kind of accountability are you going to expect of the employees, and you have to have a good sense of budget. How am I going to spend the money that we have allotted to us in education, and you’ve got to focus that in the right way. He’s very good at that, and I’m going to spend some time with him looking at what he’s doing. He’s always included me in almost every decision. We have a very close working relationship from the business and the education standpoint, so I’m going to lean on his abilities and his expertise in these next couple months before he leaves.”