NOPD: More than 8 kids try to rob woman in Holy Cross neighborhood

NOPD: More than 8 kids try to rob woman in Holy Cross neighborhood
Kids tried to rob a woman in the Holy Cross area of New Orleans. (Source: Weston, Kelly)
By Chris Finch | April 21, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT - Updated April 21 at 2:01 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a 41-year-old woman was approached by 8-10 kids who attempted to rob her.

The attack happened in the 400 blk. of Andry St. in the Holy Cross neighborhood around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman screamed and was able to get away. If you have any information about this attempted robbery, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.