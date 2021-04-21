NOPD: More than 8 kids try to rob woman in Holy Cross neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a 41-year-old woman was approached by 8-10 kids who attempted to rob her.
The attack happened in the 400 blk. of Andry St. in the Holy Cross neighborhood around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The woman screamed and was able to get away. If you have any information about this attempted robbery, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
