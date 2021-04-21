Four Gulf Coast McDonald’s locations offer free meals to law enforcement

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Four Gulf Coast McDonald’s locations are showing their appreciation for law enforcement in a very special way. Men and women in blue can stop by any of the four Gulf Coast McDonald’s restaurants and receive a free meal.
Those locations, all owned by the Masker family, include the McDonald’s in D’Iberville, St. Martin and two locations in Biloxi near Main Street and Cedar Lake Road.
LJ Hunt, a recruiter for the locations, said they’ve been offering the free meals to police since 2015. He said it’s even more important now to build the bond between police and the community during a difficult time.
“It’s not about taking sides. It’s not about taking sides for us,” said Hunt. “Because we do believe that everyone is important. In that same sense, we also have to recognize that those who are out there, putting their lives on the line each and every day to keep us safe, also need to be of value and be kept safe.”
Hunt said the police officers are appreciative of the free meals.
“We’ve been doing this as a means of saying thank you and support, and also, too, like I said, when you have a police officer sitting there, people approach them,” said Hunt. “They interact them, it really has a community feel to it, that I think is really really needed, especially today, especially in light of what is going on.”
Hunt said they serve around 50 officers a day across the four locations.
