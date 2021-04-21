D’Iberville High School’s powerlifting team lifts up two state title trophies

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s always a cause for celebration when a high school team wins a state championship. This week D’Iberville High School got a double dose of excitement after the boys and girls powerlifting teams both won state titles.
D’Iberville Senior Janiya Hunt deadlifted 395 lbs., to raise the Lady Warriors to the top in Jackson over the weekend.
“That was the first time I ever lifted that much weight,” Hunt said.
By the way, Janiya is also Miss D’Iberville High School and the school’s homecoming queen. Right now, the team victory is tops on her ‘been there done that’ list after she gained seven pounds to move up in weight class.
“I was 131 coming from a 132 lb., weight class, so I had to gain weight to help my team win, so I gained seven pounds in a week,” Hunt added.
Her coach said that made all the difference in the world.
“What Janiya did shifted the weekend for us,” said Cory Ladner. “For the girls and the boys, in that moment, they believed they both could win because of her.”
However, Janiya wasn’t the only one carrying the Warriors. With the help from 11 of her female teammates and 12 members from the boys’ team, they all teamed up to help raise up D’Iberville’s first-ever double dose of championship hardware.
“To do it in this way in this fashion is a first for us, it’s pretty amazing,” Ladner said. “I grew up in D’Iberville, I’m a product of Warrior Nation, I’m very proud of it and I know they are too.”
The teams competed in the squat, deadlift and bench press events. They told us they were also happy to be able to compete at the state level in Jackson, thanks to some of the COVID-19 restrictions being eased.
