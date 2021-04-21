Big cool down by Thursday morning.

It was another fantastic day! The sky will stay clear tonight, and the wind will calm down. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s by Thursday morning!
Thursday afternoon will be cool and sunny. Once again, we’ll only reach the upper 60s to low 70s.
Clouds will thicken up on Friday ahead of a low pressure system. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible later in the day. Warm and humid air will move in on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. More showers and storms are possible, and there is a chance for a few strong storms.
Drier air will move in by Sunday. It’s going to stay warm with highs in the upper 70s.
