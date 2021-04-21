Brett Favre weighs in on Chauvin verdict during podcast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - NFL Hall of Famer and Southern Miss alumnus Brett Favre discussed the Derek Chauvin verdict during his “Bolling with Favre” podcast Wednesday.
Chauvin, a former Minneapolis, Minn. police officer, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
During the podcast with co-host Eric Bolling, Favre called Chauvin’s actions “uncalled for” and wrong, though Favre said he did not believe Chauvin intended to kill Floyd.
“I find it hard to believe — and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way — I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” Favre said. “That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don’t care what color the person is on the street. You do not... I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.”
Favre said he was not surprised with the outcome of the trial.
“He [Chauvin] deserves something. What, I don’t know. But he was absolutely wrong,” Favre said.
Floyd’s death sparked protests nationwide after video circulated online of Chauvin pinning Floyd down with a knee for several minutes as Floyd lost consciousness.
Prosecutors said Chauvin remained on top of Floyd, restricting his breathing, for more than 9 minutes, even after Floyd was no longer responsive.
Favre received criticism online for saying he did not believe Chauvin intended to kill Floyd, though prosecutors did not argue that Chauvin intended to kill Floyd.
The two murder charges Chauvin was convicted of concern the causing of unintentional death while committing or attempting a felony and while committing “an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.”
The manslaughter charge is causing one’s death by culpable negligence.
