Millennials diagnosed with anxiety more than any other generation, according to recent data

“It’s a big stressor. Part of it is freedom. The transition of being at home, and now going to college. Maybe you don’t have the skill sets to manage freedom, and expectations. It really starts in high school in 11th grade. The more you have to adjust to different things at the same time, the harder it is to do that. It’s the pressure to become something, or someone. The pressure to decide what you want to do. You have to keep up grades in order to keep a scholarship, and whatever personality style that we have, and you have added pressure on yourself, you might not be able to cope with the amount of pressure.”