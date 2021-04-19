PRCC to welcome potential students at ‘Wildcat experience’

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of potential students at Pearl River Community College will gather Tuesday, April 20, on the Poplarville campus to “experience” college life, for a couple of hours.
They’ll take part in an event called, “Get Onboard: The Wildcat Experience.”
It will take place at the Centennial Courtyard.
Nearly two dozen college departments, from financial aid to athletics, will be represented.
“Our recruiting process, we’ve really had to double down with all of our efforts, and so this is going to be our first big event since COVID last year and we’re really hoping to welcome any potential students on campus and give them the full college experience during that day,” said Kari Eve Valance, a marketing and communications specialist with PRCC. “(The attendees) can ask any questions they have from our faculty, staff and students that will be here.”
“They’re gonna have free tickets to the baseball game that’s happening that afternoon, our soccer game that’s happening that evening and our PRCC choir event.”
The event will take place from 1-3 p.m.
