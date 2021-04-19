Nearly $2.6 million Old Capitol repair project expected to wrap up this summer

The Old Capitol is home to a museum exploring the history of the site when it was the seat of Mississippi government. The Greek Revival facility was home to the state legislature and other government offices between 1839 and 1903 and was the site of some of the state’s most important legislative actions, including the passage of the 1939 Married Women’s Property Act, the vote to secede from the Union in 1961 and the crafting of the 1868 and 1890 state constitutions.