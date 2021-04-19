Nearly $2.6 million Old Capitol repair project expected to wrap up this summer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Old Capitol Museum will likely remain closed at least through early this summer, as crews continue work on a $2.6 million renovation project.
Construction began in 2019, as a project to repair the copper roof, windows, and interior plaster.
Work was expected to be completed in eight months, but subsequent leaks brought about by heavy rains showed that work also needed to be done to repair the facility’s copper dome, said Michael Morris, director of public relations with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
“The repair work on the dome is very sensitive because of the concerns about how the project may affect the ornamental plaster on the interior dome that the public sees inside the building,” he said.
The building is closed to the public because of the major plasterwork being done inside, as well as a large amount of scaffolding being used there.
The Old Capitol is home to a museum exploring the history of the site when it was the seat of Mississippi government. The Greek Revival facility was home to the state legislature and other government offices between 1839 and 1903 and was the site of some of the state’s most important legislative actions, including the passage of the 1939 Married Women’s Property Act, the vote to secede from the Union in 1961 and the crafting of the 1868 and 1890 state constitutions.
“We are hoping that the project will be completed in June or July,” Morris said.
Mandal’s, Inc. is doing the work. The construction contract was awarded by the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration.
