Monday’s Forecast

Sunshine finally making a return. High pressure brings crisp and dry weather today. Cool morning temperatures mainly in the 50s will quickly warm to highs in the mid to lower 70s. Tonight will be cool with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today with highs in the mid 70s. Little to no rain is expected through Wednesday. A cooler pattern expected during the second half of the week thanks to a cool front arriving by Wednesday. Might actually see chilly 40s in the morning for Thursday and Friday. A rain system will bring chances for showers around Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. But, Sunday looks dry.