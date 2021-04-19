Fifth body recovered from lift boat; Coast Guard to hold 1 p.m. news conference

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WVUE) - The family of a missing crewmember has confirmed a fifth body has been recovered at the site of the lift boat disaster at Port Fouchon tonight. Authorities are now working to confirm the identity of the victim.
Authorities say that the body was found on the second floor of the vessel. Family members say that search operations for others will continue.
As it now stands, there have been a total of five bodies recovered with eight more still unaccounted for. There were a total of 19 crewmembers. Six crewmembers have been rescued.
Those recovered have been identified as 53-year-old Anthony Hartford of New Orleans, 63-year-old David Ledet of Thibodaux, 55-year-old James Wallingsford of Gilbert, La., and 69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville.
The fifth person has not been identified.
The Coast Guard will hold a 1 p.m. news conference Monday to update ongoing search efforts.
