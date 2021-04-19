‘Because of your family’s love, I live:’ South Mississippi man receives liver transplant from Louisiana teen

BROUSSARD, La. (WLOX/KATC) - A South Mississippi man is alive today because of the selfless decision a 17-year-old and his family made under the most tragic of circumstances.
Matthew Carter died Jan. 22, 2020, after he was shot during an armed robbery in Lafayette, La., according to news reports.
Matthew’s sister Nichole Carter told Lafayette’s KATC that ever since her brother got his learner’s permit, he wanted to be an organ donor. Now, nearly 15 months after his death, his family was able to put a face with one of the people who received one of Matthew’s organs after he was killed.
David Bass, the former assistant fire chief of Long Beach Fire Department, suffers from Alpha-1 syndrome, according to KATC. It’s a rare genetic disease that causes cirrhosis of the liver. After 12 years, his health began to get progressively worse until, eventually, he needed a liver transplant.
In late January 2020, the 63-year-old received a phone call in the middle of the night letting him know a liver was available. He and his wife traveled to New Orleans where he endured a 14-hour operation, during which he said he was given 96 units of blood and almost died twice.
“But they didn’t give up,” Bass told KATC. “It was nothing short of a miracle. It was God’s miracle. God had his hand all over it.”
Fast forward to this past Easter Sunday, and Matthew’s sister Nichole told KATC she received a message that simply said, “Because of your family’s love, I live.”
That message was from David Bass.
Now over a year later, Bass said he feels very healthy and just wanted to reach out to Matthew’s family to let them know that the teenager’s gift of life wasn’t taken for granted.
Just a few weeks later, Nichole and her family met with Bass and his wife in Broussard, La. this past weekend. As they embraced each other, emotions swelled between both parties.
“I can’t imagine what you’ve been through. I really, really can’t,” Bass said to Matthew’s loved ones as they hugged.
Bass told the family the gratitude he feels for them and for Matthew is overwhelming.
“For 17 years old, he was going to be an amazing adult, an amazing person. He was going to make an impact in many people’s lives and he was taken away so soon. It’s really a tragedy,” Bass told KATC.
“[It’s a] tragic situation they went through. It was not my decision, but if I could have made the decision, I would rather Matt live,” said Bass. “I’m 63 years old, had a great life. Matt was just getting started. It’s not my choice, but if I could have made that choice, I would have.”
In losing Matthew, the Carters have now gained a new family member.
“I totally feel like that is my family over there now. I knew when I walked out of the truck and saw Matt’s brother, the emotions just started flowing,” said Bass. “Walking through that door...whether they want me or not, I’m part of the family now. They’re part of my family.”
Because of Matthew’s selfless decision, Bass will hopefully be around for many years to enjoy his new grandchild that was born this past November.
“Had Matt not cared enough to be an organ donor, I might not be here. Time is critical. If you can be an organ donor, do it,” Bass told KATC.
According to his sister, being an organ donor was just one example of the way Matthew lived his life, one example of how he was kind and always eager to help others. That legacy is how she wants her brother to be remembered.
“I miss my brother,” Nichole told KATC. “I miss him more than I could ever say. Every day is a struggle. It’s overwhelming, but the best kind of overwhelming. He was a helper and he’s saving lives every day. He’s still here. He’s still saving the day.”
