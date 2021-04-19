Beautiful Monday

It’s gorgeous today! It will stay sunny this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. More cloud cover will arrive tonight into Tuesday morning. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out, rain chances will be very slim. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Some clouds will clear by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, bringing much cooler air. Highs will struggle to get past 70. It will be sunny. Temperatures will drop into the 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be cool and sunny with highs near 70.
Rain chances increase by Friday and Saturday. A few showers and storms are possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.