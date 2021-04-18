41st Southern Hospitality Car Show kicks off after stormy weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With the weather clearing up for the first time in days, many car enthusiast caught up with some shows along the Gulf Coast. The Mississippi Coast Mustang Club decided to move the 41st Southern Hospitality Open Car Show from Saturday to Sunday, so car lovers could enjoy the beautiful weather and cars.
“It’s a beautiful day. The sun is shining, The breeze is blowing,” Tom Bocek said.
A part of the Edgewater Mall parking lot was set aside for muscle, luxury and classic cars, one of several car events lining the Gulf Coast this weekend.
“Here in Mississippi, I’ve noticed we are probably one of the most car enthusiastic areas I’ve lived in,” Bocek said.
Some enthusiast credit the Coast’s love of cars to the warm weather. and others said it’s due to veterans and retirees spending their free time on their dream cars.
Organizers said events like this help bring out people interested in these classic cars, while also raising money for charity. The club is putting aside funds from the show to send to the Make A Wish Foundation, a local women’s shelter and food pantries.
Donating time and money for a good cause is one of the ideas held by many coastal auto groups.
“You get to support your community and enjoy your car,” Bocek said.
Members said they hope more people participate in events, whether it’s car shows, parades or special visits.
“That’s the coolest part of owning classic cars, you can do great things for your community,” Bocek said.
The next big car show will be the Henderson Car Show in Bay St. Louis on May 22nd.
