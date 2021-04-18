The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home winner is…

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Congratulations to Carolyn Tomko, of McHenry, Mississippi, who is the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home valued at $450,000, located in Florence Gardens in Gulfport. Elliott Homes built the 2,600 square feet, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Dream Home.
All the proceeds from the Dream Home Giveaway go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help children and their families battle cancer.
Here is a list of the secondary prizes given away during the Dream Home giveaway.
Kathy Busby of Pass Christian won the tickets on Sale Prize, a John Deere S240 Mower, courtesy of SunSouth, LLC.
Gerald Martin of Pascagoula won the Early Bird Prize, $5,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.
Sharon Beckman of Ocean Springs won the Bonus Prize, 2021 Hyundai Elantra, courtesy of Allen Hyundai and Dream Day Foundation.
