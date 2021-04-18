Slap Ya Momma’s BBQ restaurant celebrates weekend sales since reopening

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks rushed toward the doors of Biloxi’s Slap Ya Momma’s BBQ this weekend for the first time since hurricane Zeta damaged the beach front restaurant.
Workers said they’re happy to serve the public and see familiar faces again. Summer Irby is the assistant manager of the restaurant and said that she missed the customers the most.
“It was definitely heartbreaking to see our regulars have to leave,” said Irby. “We have a lot of regulars that are here every week with us so it was terrible. We are just glad to be back, and we’ve seen a lot of familiar faces something again.”
Irby said that she knew rebuilding would take a while because the site of the damage was an eye opener.
“We had to redo the roofing, redo the fire suppression system, replaced floors and replaced walls. Then while we were closed, we decided to go ahead and do a couple of upgrades as well. We downsized our inside bar and just replaced flooring stuff like that,” said Irby.
Joyce Mattis is a regular at the restaurant and she said supporting local restaurants is something that everyone should do.
“The fact that you’re supporting local is supporting your own, and not a corporation,” said Mattis. “It means everything. They mean everything to this Coast.”
Jordan Fondren is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi and came down for Crawfish Music Festival. She tried Slap Ya Momma’s BBQ for the first time Saturday and loved it so much that she went back Sunday.
“I loved it! They never stopped checking on us and making sure we were okay,” said Fondren. “They made sure our drinks were refilled and everything. We’re definitely coming back next time we’re in town.”
Irby said that she’s looking forward to the future of the restaurant since it has grown so much over the past few years.
“We just want to keep growing and keep building our clientele our customers, and just hopefully maybe one day expand have a second location but right now we’re just focusing on having a great summer with our staff,” said Irby.
The restaurant said it plans to add a bar on the deck with additional live entertainment.
