Saucier business owner hosts final day of grand opening despite weather conditions

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that the rain is gone, the owner of a new garden shop hosted the final day of her grand opening in Saucier on Sunday. New Saucier business owner Erika Moran hosted the final day of her grand opening of Dragonflies and Alibis Plant Nursery.
Inspired by her mom, Moran grew to love gardening.
“My mother always loved gardening and I always loved seeing her make things grow and bring things back from being dead,” said Moran. “It just inspired me and gardening made me feel closer to her.”
The year 2021 has opened doors for Moran, doors she never imagined would be to her own business.
“When it was time to go back to work around December that I would see what the community thought about opening up a nursery here,” Moran said.
With eight years of gardening experience, Moran felt it was time to turn her hobby into her everyday job.
“Friends have told me through the years, Ericka you should open your own nursery,” said Moran. “You have the greenest thumb all your flowers are beautiful. I would say well you know I don’t want to turn a hobby into a job then not like my hobby anymore.”
Moran and her husband built the nursery from the ground up, using tools that probably wouldn’t cross your mind.
“After Hurricane Zeta, I made a post on Citizens of Saucier and asked the community if they had broken trampolines,” said Moran. “We went around and disassembled about seven or eight trampolines and took them all from people’s house.”
Moran’s husband was able to repurpose all those pipes, creating the arc of the nursery.
“When the bottom was done, we actually carried it about 500 feet across the yard because we changed spots and it was pretty heavy,” she said. ”But you know I did some nails and carried some boards and pulled some plastic tight.”
A variety of plants now fill the space like roses, bedding plants, tropical plants, and more. Moran said her garden is her happy place and will always help her escape tough circumstances.
“It’s helped me so much over the years get through plenty of things,” Moran said. “You know one of the things is seasonal depression. If I’m feeling bad, I’ll just come out and see the beautiful flowers and plant things, and watching them grow is just so satisfying.”
Dragonflies and Alibis Plant Nursery is open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.