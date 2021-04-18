Mississippi doc: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy

Mississippi doc: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs speaks about the need for state residents who are 65 and older and those with preexisting conditions need to receive the coronavirus vaccine during Gov. Tate Reeves' press conference in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
By Associated Press | April 18, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT - Updated April 18 at 9:16 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top health official says he does not think political party affiliation has an impact on people’s willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says he talks with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans who are unsure about getting vaccinated.

He says factors that make a difference include socio-economic status and education.

Many factors that could impact whether a person has vaccine access — lack of transportation, a prohibitive work schedule or lack of childcare.

All of those issues are more likely to impact poorer Mississippians.