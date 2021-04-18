Drier and mild Sunday

Thankfully, we don’t have to worry about flash flooding today! We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. While isolated showers may develop, any rain is going to be very light. Many of us will stay dry.
Tonight will be calm and cool. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s by Monday morning. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm. We’ll be in the mid to upper 70s.
A cold front moving in on Wednesday will bring cooler and dry air. Highs may struggle to get past 70 by Wednesday. It will be sunny. Morning lows on Thursday will drop into the 40s. Thursday afternoon will be sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s.
Showers and storms will likely return by Friday and Saturday.
