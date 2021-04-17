South Mississippi river flooding forecasts

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Recent heavy rain across South Mississippi is leading to flooding along area rivers. The River Forecast Center is forecasting moderate to major flooding for some rivers.
The East and West Hobolochitto, Biloxi River near Lyman, Wolf River near Bells Ferry and Tchoutacabouffa River near D’Iberville are all rivers that rise and fall quickly due to heavy rain.
Larger rivers, like the Pearl and Pascagoula tend to rise and fall slower.
If a river forecast is not listed below, it is because flooding is not expected. Click the links below for the latest river forecast.
