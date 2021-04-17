South Mississippi river flooding forecasts

Forecasts are generated by the National Weather Service River Forecast Center

Rivers are on the rise. Chancelor Winn joins us from D'Iberville with the latest on conditions along the Tchoutacabouffa River.
By Eric Jeansonne and Taylor Graham | April 10, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated April 17 at 10:24 AM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Recent heavy rain across South Mississippi is leading to flooding along area rivers. The River Forecast Center is forecasting moderate to major flooding for some rivers.

The East and West Hobolochitto, Biloxi River near Lyman, Wolf River near Bells Ferry and Tchoutacabouffa River near D’Iberville are all rivers that rise and fall quickly due to heavy rain.

Larger rivers, like the Pearl and Pascagoula tend to rise and fall slower.

If a river forecast is not listed below, it is because flooding is not expected. Click the links below for the latest river forecast.

TCHOUTACABOUFFA RIVER CLICK HERE

BILOXI RIVER NEAR LYMAN CLICK HERE

BILOXI RIVER NEAR WORTHAM CLICK HERE

WOLF RIVER NEAR BELLS FERRY CLICK HERE

WEST HOBOLOCHITTO CLICK HERE

EAST HOBOLOCHITTO CLICK HERE

PASCAGOULA RIVER NEAR MERRILL CLICK HERE

PASCAGOULA RIVER NEAR GRAHAM FERRY CLICK HERE

PEARL RIVER NEAR PEARL RIVER CLICK HERE

PEARL RIVER NEAR BOGALUSA CLICK HERE

JOURDAN RIVER NEAR THE KILN CLICK HERE

