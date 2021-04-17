More rain possible today. Drier by Sunday.

It has been another wet morning with scattered showers. Some showers will continue through the early afternoon, but we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain will be along I-10 and the coast. Heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding, and we remain under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 AM. An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible in some spots.
Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight into early Sunday morning. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll dry out by midday on Sunday, and we could see some sun in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will be drier with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will bring cooler air by Wednesday and Thursday. It’s going to stay dry, but we’ll cool down into the low 70s.
