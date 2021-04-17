Part of Beatline Road in Long Beach temporarily closing for repairs starting Monday

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A part of Beatline Road in Long Beach will be temporarily closed starting Monday as the city begins repairing a broken pipe.
Beatline Road between Johnson Road and Pineville Road will be temporarily closed on Monday, April 19, 2021, however, they’re also anticipating delays through Tuesday.
City officials say no sewage is leaking but pumps are on standby if temporary repairs don’t hold. It also needs to be noted that the pipe break is not related to weather. The collapse on Beatline Road between Johnson Road and Pineville Road is one of the older sections of lines in the city which was already scheduled for replacement.
Anyone traveling in the area will need to detour through the Long Beach Industrial Park. Signs will also be post for drivers to follow.
Drivers should expect minor delays when traveling in the area.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.