April 2021 wettest on record for Gulfport, fourth wettest for Biloxi so far

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After several days of torrential rain and flooding across South Mississippi, official National Weather Service records indicate that Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport has recorded 13.78″ of rain during the month of April as of Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Much of that has fallen since Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The old record for wettest April was in 2005.
Biloxi is also on its way to experiencing its wettest April on record. With 14.37″ recorded since April 1st, this April ranks in at number four. With additional rain this month, April 2021 could move into a higher spot.
Official weather records for Biloxi are kept by the National Weather Service from WLOX-TV. They have been threaded with a set of records dating back to 1893 from a nearby site that no longer exists.
While official record maximum and minimum weather records - like most rainfall or highest temperature - are not kept for every city across South Mississippi, radar estimated rainfall totals show numerous locations have received extreme amounts.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.