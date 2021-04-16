Mississippi official defends own comment about ‘woke’ voters

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top elections official says he thinks people are doing a “hatchet job” on him because he made comments in a television interview about “woke” and “uninformed” voters on college campuses.
Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson said March 26 on WLOX-TV that he opposes any move by the federal government to set new rules about voter registration or mail-in voting.
Watson told reporters Wednesday in Jackson that he has registered new voters on college campuses.
He also said “far-left, liberal professors” are “teaching our university and college students to hate our country.”