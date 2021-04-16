Mississippi official defends own comment about ‘woke’ voters

FILE - Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson speaks to reporters, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Mississippi's top elections official says he thinks people are doing a “hatchet job” on him over comments he made in a television interview about “woke” and “uninformed” voters on college campuses. Watson, a Republican, said March 26, 2021 on WLOX-TV that he opposes any move by the federal government to set new rules about voter registration or mail-in voting. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)
By Associated Press | April 15, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 7:29 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top elections official says he thinks people are doing a “hatchet job” on him because he made comments in a television interview about “woke” and “uninformed” voters on college campuses.

Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson said March 26 on WLOX-TV that he opposes any move by the federal government to set new rules about voter registration or mail-in voting.

That’s when he said “woke” students might not be prepared to vote.

Watson told reporters Wednesday in Jackson that he has registered new voters on college campuses.

He also said “far-left, liberal professors” are “teaching our university and college students to hate our country.”

