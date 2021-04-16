IMMS releases 5 rehabbed Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtles in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies released five endangered Kemp’s Ridley Sea turtles near the Pass Christian Harbor Thursday.
The five turtles were among 18 sent to IMMS in December for rehabilitation after being stranded in Massachusetts. The other 13 are still being rehabilitated.
When the turtles arrived at IMMS, they were suffering from pneumonia and other ailments.
“A hatchling has a one in 10 chance of becoming an adult. So, saving an adult is really helping these long-lived species. And, so, every adult that we save will help in the restoration of the species,” said IMMS Executive Director Dr. Moby Solangi.
About 150 people gathered to see the turtles released into the Mississippi Sound. Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn was among the special guests helping usher the turtles back home into the waters of the Gulf.
