Gulfport woman accused of setting multiple fires, burglarizing home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested after police say she is believed to have set fire to two homes and burglarized one of the residences.
Authorities say officers with Gulfport Police Department initially responded at 12:40 a.m. Friday to a small fire in the 400 block of McGuire Circle. According to investigators, it is believed that some kind of equipment was set on fire.
While investigating, officers determined that 42-year-old Sumer Ree Treadaway was a person of interest.
Two hours later, Gulfport Fire Department was responding to a different structure fire on Searle Avenue. While they were there, a 911 call came in to Gulfport Police reporting a burglary and a third fire at a residence in the 300 block of 42nd Street.
Treadaway was also determined to be the suspect who started both of the fires on Searle Avenue and 42nd Street. She was arrested and charged with two counts of arson and one count of burglary.
In October 2020, Treadaway was also arrested on charges connected to the home invasion of a 78-year-old woman. She was out on bond for those charges, which include armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, motor vehicle theft and aggravated assault. Therefore, authorities say she is not eligible for bond on the current charges of arson and burglary.
Anyone with information about these crimes or any others is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
