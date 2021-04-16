Friday’s Forecast

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect. Additional rainfall totals through Saturday morning are expected to be 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. Soils are saturated and the addition of these rainfall totals would cause runoff leading to flooding of low lying and poorly drained areas. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. For today: Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may produce torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty wind. Flooding likely. Chance of rain 50% to 80%. For tonight: Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some storms may produce torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty wind. Flooding likely. Chance of rain 70% to 90%. For tomorrow: Scattered showers. Chance of rain 50%. For Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Morning lows in the 50s. Afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s. Chance of rain 20% to 30%. Lower rain chances expected Sunday into early next week.