Former DeSoto County Schools teaching assistant arrested for molestation in school parking lot

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A former teaching assistant with DeSoto County Schools was arrested this week and charged with molestation.
According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy on patrol spotted a suspicious vehicle outside Central High School in Olive Branch around 1 a.m. Thursday. Inside was 48-year-old Amy Craft and a child younger than 16.
The sheriff’s office says Craft was teaching assistant with DeSoto County Schools. She was charged with molesting - touching a child for lustful purposes.
A statement from the district says “School officials are cooperating fully with local law enforcement regarding the former teacher’s assistant.”
We’ve asked the district when Craft’s employment ended but have not heard back.
The sheriff’s office says Craft may face additional charges in another jurisdiction.
