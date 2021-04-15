TRAFFIC ALERT: Moss Point road closed due to road collapse near bridge

By WLOX Staff | April 15, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated April 15 at 9:54 PM

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to severe flooding in Moss Point, River Road between Riverwood and Jefferson is currently closed due to a road collapse near the bridge.

According to Public Relations Manager Andrea Little, the cave-ins are located on both ends of the bridge, between the asphalt and concrete bridge. The cave-ins are approximately 2-feet deep and 6-8 feet wide.

Barricades have been set up at Riverwood and also Jefferson to keep drivers out of the area.

