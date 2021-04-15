TRAFFIC ALERT: Moss Point road closed due to road collapse near bridge

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to severe flooding in Moss Point, River Road between Riverwood and Jefferson is currently closed due to a road collapse near the bridge.
According to Public Relations Manager Andrea Little, the cave-ins are located on both ends of the bridge, between the asphalt and concrete bridge. The cave-ins are approximately 2-feet deep and 6-8 feet wide.
Barricades have been set up at Riverwood and also Jefferson to keep drivers out of the area.
