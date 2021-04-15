Rainy & stormy morning

Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms will begin the day. Some thunderstorms may contain torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty wind, and small hail. Showers may end around lunch time with lower rain chances possible this afternoon and this evening. Ground conditions are still saturated from recent rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect this morning. Remember, do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Friday and Saturday look wet at times. Lower rain chances expected Sunday into early next week.