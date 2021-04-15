Texas family rescued from D’Iberville house surrounded by rising water

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Dietze family said they’re a little shaken up, but happy to be safe. D’Iberville firefighters saved the family of 10 from being trapped at a house in Riverside.
There were 10 people, seven adults and three toddlers at the home. Rescue workers said that flood waters reached five feet and surrounded the house, which made it difficult for the family to enter and exit the area.
The fire department said they used a 5-ton truck to reach the family, even though the house is on stilts. The family said it was best to call for help since it was surrounded by water.
The Texas family came to South Mississippi to celebrate a birthday, but didn’t expect Thursday events to take over plans.
“The actual house was going to be okay, but everything underneath wasn’t,” said Tom Dietze. “There was no way for anyone to reach us, or for us to even go to the birthday party, which is why we came.”
The family said they’re relieved to make it out safely just in time.
“We had some food but we were kind of limited. But we were thinking more on terms of water, so we’re definitely relieved to be out,” said Scott Thompson.
Firefighter said that the water rose from the Tchoutacabouffa River. However, the family has now relocated from the house.
