Pearl River closes spring football practice

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After no real spring practice and a restricted summer in his first season in Poplarville, head coach Seth Smith put together the conference’s second-best rushing attack in 2020, averaging over 200 yards per game. And while the passing game showed a number of flashes, it couldn’t quite find consistency. On the final day of spring practice on Thursday, the Wildcats gave a glimpse of what the 2021 offense may look like with the help of new quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, former Ole Miss star quarterback Bo Wallace.