Pearl River closes spring football practice

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - After no real spring practice and a restricted summer in his first season in Poplarville, head coach Seth Smith put together the conference’s second-best rushing attack in 2020, averaging over 200 yards per game. And while the passing game showed a number of flashes, it couldn’t quite find consistency. On the final day of spring practice on Thursday, the Wildcats gave a glimpse of what the 2021 offense may look like with the help of new quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator, former Ole Miss star quarterback Bo Wallace.
The final scrimmage Thursday was offense versus defense for ten series, and ended with a goal line stand for the final series.
Coaches say they’ve had a successful spring and are glad to see what’s coming once summer camps end and the fall season starts.
”Right now it’s huge to be able to identify our playmakers and really implement our system right now, and really continue to grow on what we’ve put in so far,” Wallace said.
“First of all it’s been really positive. The energy and enthusiasm have been great,” Smith said. “As coaches and players this is something we’ve done for most of our lives, so to get back to a sense of normalcy has kind of made the enthusiastic part be easy. So that’s been good, but even greater than that is a chance to evaluate these guys.”
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.