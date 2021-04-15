Pascagoula Gautier School District closed Thursday due to flooding

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Roads are flooded across South Mississippi and officials are warning residents to stay off the road. With more rain expected, some school districts are making the decision not to have classes on Thursday.
Pascagoula Gautier School District announced Thursday morning that they would be closed today, citing the heavy flooding throughout the area and saying the decision was made out of extreme caution for the safety of students and employees.
As of now, no other districts have announced their intent to close on Thursday that we are aware of. We will update this story if others make that decision.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.