Miss. Black Caucus calls for Gov. Reeves to rescind declaration of Confederate Heritage Month

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is speaking out against Confederate Heritage Month.
The group says they strongly condemn Governor Tate Reeves’ declaration, and “prays that he will understand the need for racial healing and reconciliation as our nation still suffers the effects of President Trump’s racial rhetoric that has divided our country.”
In a statement signed by MLBC Chairwoman Senator Angela Turner Ford, the group asked Reeves to rescind the declaration.
They point to racially divisive issues as a reason to not honor reminders of the past like the Confederacy, such as the police killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright by white police officers.
“...it would be in the best interest of peace and harmony to avoid any racial connotations that stir up division and remind us of the evil past.”
Reeves has yet to publicly comment on the declaration.
