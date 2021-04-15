Louisiana man killed in Pearl River County crash

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Louisiana man is dead after a crash on Interstate 59 in Pearl River County.
Mark Harris, 41 of Monroe, LA., was stopped Wednesday on the shoulder in the southbound lane of the interstate at 10:50 a.m. when a vehicle struck his 2006 Infiniti G35, reported Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Harris received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Cal Robertson with MHP.
The driver of the other vehicle - a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 truck - is from Georgia. He was not injured.
