LIST: Road closures due to flooding impacting South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - With rain continuing to fall across South Mississippi, a flash flooding watch remains in effect for the area. Several roads are closed across the Gulf Coast.
Here is a list of the ones we know about. We will update this list as new information comes in.
Harrison County
- Canal Rd, between Landon and Robinson
- Shaw Rd, near Morgan Ln
Biloxi
- Highway 90 at Bellman: The city reports that cars are attempting to drive through water and becoming stranded.
- Crawford St
Pascagoula
- Police say that every road that typically floods in the city during heavy rain, especially south of Highway 90, is flooded. They are seeing several flooded and abandoned cars in roadways.
- Hospital Road from Telephone to Hwy 90
- Intersection at Market St and Hwy 90 intersection
D’Iberville
- Roads that typically flood, especially around Lickskillet Road and the Lamey Bridge Road area, currently have water over them.
Emergency officials across South Mississippi are asking drivers to be cautious of water over the roadways and “turn around, don’t drown.”
Remember, do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.
