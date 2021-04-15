Flash flood watch in effect across South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A flash flood watch is in effect for all of South Mississippi, with heavy rain and torrential rainfall expected to continue throughout Thursday morning.
Thunderstorms, frequent lightning, gusty wind and small hail is expected. Showers may end around lunch time with lower rain chances possible in the afternoon and evening. Ground conditions are still saturated from recent rainfall.
Emergency officials across South Mississippi are asking drivers to be cautious of water over the roadways and “turn around, don’t drown.”
Remember, do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.
Lower rain chances are expected Sunday into early next week.
