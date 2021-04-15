Ed Orgeron on QB battle: ‘they’re all competing for the job’

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - LSU will hold its spring game on Saturday with all eyes on the quarterback room.
St. Stanislaus alum Myles Brennan opened last year as the starter before suffering a season-ending injury, at which point Max Johnson and TJ Finley took over. Add in true freshman Garrett Nussmeier this season, and the Tigers all of a sudden face a four-man quarterback battle.
Someone has to start the spring game, and this year, that will be Johnson - but Ed Orgeron says that’s not at all an indication of who will be the starter week one.
“Max is getting the first snap is, I told him, hey, he finished the season 2-0,” Orgeron said. “It was hard for Myles. I could’ve given Myles the first snap, too. It really didn’t matter - they’re all competing for a job. They’ll all take equal snaps and stuff. I think that’s more of a status deal. There is no starting quarterback. They’re all competing and all four of them are very, very talented.”
