Antonia Bryant signs with Southwest Mississippi Community College

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -Family, friends, and teammates came to see Antonia Bryant sign a basketball scholarship with Southwest Mississippi Wednesday.
Bryant says she’s thankful for her family and teammates for always pushing her and she’s glad to be following a dream to continue playing the sport she loves at the next level.
She still has a few months before she heads to campus but says there are a few things she’s looking forward to when she gets there.
“They have a good coaching staff, I have a good friend that goes there too, and they have a good basketball record,” said Bryant.
She will hit campus and the court this fall and will join former teammate Analya White for the Bears.
