Widespread showers and storms today

It’s a washout today! Showers and storms will continue into the afternoon. Some storms will produce heavy downpours, and there may be some gusty winds and hail. Temperatures will stay steady in the upper 60s to low 70s.
We’ll have a break in the rain later this evening, but more showers and storms are expected early Thursday morning. Once again, storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall. We remain under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday morning. There is the potential for 3-5″ of rain over the next few days. Thursday afternoon looks drier with highs in the low 70s.
Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday into Saturday. It will be a little cooler on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Saturday may be a bit warmer with highs in the low 70s. We may finally dry out a bit on Sunday. More sunshine is expected with highs in the mid 70s. Only isolated showers are in the forecast at this time.
