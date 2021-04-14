Wednesday’s Forecast

After a windy Tuesday evening, the winds have weakened. Keep your rain gear handy. Another expansive area of showers and thunderstorms will again spread across Louisiana and into Mississippi for Wednesday. These downpours may arrive in South Mississippi before noon, causing many wet hours into the afternoon and evening. Wet weather will continue at times tonight. But, yet believe it or not, we’ll even see yet another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms move back into the area late tonight into Thursday morning. Ground conditions are still saturated from recent rainfall. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect: very heavy rainfall amounts of three to six inches will be possible through Thursday. Remember, do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.