Sand and water covering parts of Highway 90, drivers urged to use caution

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Strong winds across South Mississippi Tuesday night are causing issues on major roadways.
Around 9:30 p.m., the city of Biloxi announced water was on Highway 90 in the areas of Broadwater Marina and Beauvoir Road and advised drivers to use caution in the areas.
Gulfport Police is advising drivers to stay off Highway 90 between Cowan and Debuys roads due to sand covering the eastbound lanes.
Police advise drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.