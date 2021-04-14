MDOT helping schedule free rides to vaccine sites

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - People who want a COVID-19 but struggle with traveling to a vaccination site are now getting some help from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
MDOT is supporting a statewide initiative that helps residents to schedule free rides to local COVID-19 vaccination sites.
This program is not limited to a particular group, but there is an emphasis on helping those with transportation challenges, such as disabled or low-income individuals, veterans and the elderly.
“As more people get vaccinated, the number of COVID-19 cases throughout Mississippi continues to drop. MDOT’s goal is to keep that momentum by helping to make vaccination sites accessible to those with limited transportation options,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chairman of the Mississippi Transportation Commission. “This is just a small way MDOT can help Mississippi take a step forward as everyone works to combat COVID-19.”
This initiative is being coordinated through six networks of regional community transportation providers across the state.
When contacting MDOT’s toll-free number, the caller will be able to select their scheduled vaccination site from a menu of six options: Delta Area, Golden Triangle Area, Northeast Area, Central Area, Southern Area and Southwest Area.
Once the region is selected, the caller will be connected to the designated call center for the ride to be scheduled within 24-48 hours. For evening and weekend calls, every effort will be made to confirm scheduled trips by the next business day.
“We at MDOT recognize the importance of everyone receiving the vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones, so we are supporting free transportation for our citizens to local vaccine locations,” Commissioner Willie Simmons of the Central Transportation District.
The number to call is 1-866-813-3616.
Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.